|
|
Joan M. Bertolami
Wall - Joan M. Bertolami, nee Turtur 82 of Wall, NJ died Monday, July 1, 2019 at Care One at Wall. Born and raised in Elizabeth, NJ Joan lived in Lincroft and Colts Neck before moving to Wall 20 years ago. She and her husband summered in Avalon. Joan was a parishioner of St. Leo's Church in Lincroft and St. Mark's Church in Sea Girt. She was a member of the Lincroft Women's Club, and she enjoyed vacationing and fine dining along with spending time with her family and friends.
Joan was predeceased by her brother Felix Turtur and sister Mafalda Rotella. Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Vito A. Bertolami, a brother Mario, 2 daughters, Lisa Martinez and her husband Dana, Denise Catherine Bertolami. She is also survived by 2 granddaughters, Alison Swank and her husband Richard, Laura Martinez, a great granddaughter Joanna Swank.
Visiting will be Friday, from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy 35 at New Bedford Rd., Wall. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, 9:30 AM at St. Mark's Church, 215 Crescent Pkwy. Sea Girt. Committal will follow in St. Catharine Cemetery Mausoleum, Wall. For more information or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 3, 2019