Brick - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joan M. Breitenbucher, of Brick, on November 20, 2019, at the age 83, at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Neptune. Joan was born in Jersey City, raised in Kearny, and lived in Nutley, South Carolina, and Holmdel before moving to Brick 9 years ago. She was an executive secretary in New York City for 30 years before retiring in 1993. Joan had a love for all animals, especially her cat, Sweet Pea. She lived each day with the spiritual guidance of God, lived life with compassion for others, and placed the utmost importance on family and friends. She was loved dearly by all who knew her. Joan is predeceased by her husband John Breitenbucher. Surviving are her sister, Yvette Polonsky and her husband Barry, niece Jill Nalewicki and her husband Ray, nephew, Ron Polonsky and his wife Lorraine, great nephews, Konstantine, Kyle, Alex and Chad, stepdaughter, Carol Cappetta, and step grandchildren, Douglas and his wife Adria, and Jeffrey and his wife Cheryl Cappetta. Also surviving are her dear friends, Patty, Gloria, Barbara, Irma, Mona, and Dolores. Donations may be made in Joan's memory to Brick Presbyterian Church 111 Drum Point Rd., Brick NJ 08723 or Jersey Shore Animal Center, 185 Brick Blvd. Brick, NJ 08723. Cremation is private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, Brick. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.weatherheadyoung.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019