Matawan - Joan M. Cressman, 86, of Matawan, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at the Atrium Post Acute Care facility in Matawan.

Joan was born on February 5, 1933 to Richard and Kathryn Cressman in the Historic Village of Old Bridge, NJ. Shortly after, her family moved to the Cheesequake section of Old Bridge. After graduating college, Joan worked for over 40 years as an X-Ray Technician for the Marlboro State Hospital in Marlboro, NJ, retiring in 1991. Joan was a member or the Trinity Episcopal Church in Marlboro, NJ.

Joan is survived by her loving sister and brother-in-law, Janice and Anthony Borowsky; her two nephews, Richard Borowsky and his wife Jill, and Robert Borowsky.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, at the Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Hwy. 79, Morganville, NJ.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11:00 am, in the Waitt Funeral Home , 501 Hwy. 79, Morganville, NJ, officiated by Reverend Mary Jones.

Burial will follow in the Old Tennent Cemetery, Tennent Road , Manalapan, NJ.

Memorials are suggested to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38118, , or, the .

Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 28, 2019
