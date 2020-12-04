1/
Joan M. Cuomo
Joan M. Cuomo

Waretown - Joan M. Cuomo (nee Harrum), 64, of Waretown passed away on December 1, 2020. Joan was born in Denver, CO and raised in Lawnside, NJ. She moved to Forked River in the 1970s and recently resided in Waretown. Joan worked for over 20 years for the Gannett newspapers. Her last position was as Production Manager. Joan loved to attend craft and antique shows to not only purchase items but sell her and her husband's antiques and furniture. Her artistic abilities ranged from chair weaving to the German art of paper cutting known as Scherenschnitte. Joan, affectionately known as "mom-mom", enjoyed 50s music, classic cars, camping with her family and participating in the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops when her children were young.

Mrs. Cuomo was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Cuomo, parents Roger and Shirley Harrum and sister, Judy Harrum. She is survived by her sons, Thomas II. (Kisha) and Frank (Heather Popielarczyk), daughter Michelle Brinson (Ryan), grandchildren Travis, Aiden, Giovanni, Catalina, Maleigha, Hunter, sister Nancy Schrader (Paul), brothers John Harrum and George Harrum (Joyce) and one furry companion, Freckles.

A Viewing will be held on Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 1:00 pm until the time of the service at 2:30 pm at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.




Published in Beach Haven Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Viewing
01:00 - 02:30 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
DEC
6
Service
02:30 PM
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
Funeral services provided by
Riggs Funeral Home LLC
130 North Route 9
Forked River, NJ 08731
(609) 693-8222
