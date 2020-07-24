Joan M. Czekalski
Joan M. Czekalski, 73 passed away on July 23, 2020 at Mystic Meadows Nursing Center after a long struggle with Dementia. Joan was born in Newark and raised in Bellville. She had worked for what was then known as Bell Telephone and later in life for the Howell Twp. School System. Upon her marriage to her husband Edward, they raised their family in the Freehold/Howell area and eventually settled in Little Egg Harbor in 2003. Joan took much pleasure in enjoying the water and wildlife views from her home.
Joan was predeceased by her parents Willis and Marie MacDonald, Son Eric and brothers P.J. and Raymond.
Surviving is her husband of 48 years Edward, daughter Christine and husband Frank of Brick, son James and wife Michelle of Queens, NY, brothers Greg and wife Lori of Bellville and John and wife Deena of Stanhope and grandchildren Kyle, Amelia and Oscar.
A private family visitation will be held prior to the Funeral Mass. The Mass will be held on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at 11am at St Theresa's R.C. Church 450 Radio Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Tuckerton. All are invited to attend Mass and burial and please note that all visitors must wear a face mask inside the funeral home and inside the church.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Dementia Society of America
at www.dementiasociety.org
