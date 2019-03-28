|
|
Joan M. Imperial
Neptune City - Joan M. Imperial, 85, of Neptune City, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 at home after a long battle with dementia. She was born and raised in South Amboy, NJ. Later moving to NY with her mom and brother. She graduated from Washington Irving High School in Manhattan.
She began modeling at the age of 14, for Bonwit Teller & Co in NY, later modeling coats for J. Fox Furs. She worked as an office assistant for Combustion Engineering and then for Houbigant Parfum. (Chantilly). Her greatest joy and most rewarding job was when her youngest son, Jimmy, volunteered her to work at his grammar school, Summerfield in Neptune, and so began her 28 year career with the Neptune Board of Education. First as the "Lunch Lady" and then as a Special Education Paraprofessional.
Family and friends were Joan's passion and delight. She loved the Friday night dinners with the Marchetti's, the Devine's, the Kaplan's, the Rizas' and the Melango's and a host of others that wanted to join in.
Joan was predeceased by her son, James Imperial, her mother, Mary Inkeles, her brother, Richard Inkeles and her sister in law, Barbara Inkeles.
She is survived by the love of her life, her husband of 59 years, Joseph Imperial, Neptune City, her son, Joseph Imperial, Henderson, NV, her daughter, Jill Imperial, Neptune City, NJ, her grandchildren, Bianca and Joey Imperial, Henderson, NV and her nephew, Kevin O' Connor, Neptune, NJ.
Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial Mass service at 11:00 am, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 28, 2019