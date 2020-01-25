Services
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Visitation
730 Lynwood Ave
Brick, NJ
Entombment
Following Services
St. Anne’s Cemetery
Wall, NJ
Toms River - Joan M. Jiracek, age 88, of Toms River, NJ passed away surrounded by her family on January 24, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. She was born and raised in Belleville, NJ and lived in Brick prior to moving to Toms River 24 years ago.

Joan was a devout Catholic and attended Church of the Visitation for many years. She loved telling jokes, Joan was able to put a smile on anyone's face, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her husband George, her son Michael, her granddaughter Julia and, her sister Betty.

Surviving Joan are her children, Cathy Clark (Bob), George Jiracek (Maria), Laura Maestri (Greg), Linda Hahneman (Ed), Joan Warn and, Tammy Pritchard (Jason); her two sisters, Nancy and Peggy; also surviving are 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Cremation for Joan will be private and under the direction of Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd. Brick, NJ 08723. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on January 31, 2020, 11 am at Church of the Visitation, 730 Lynwood Ave Brick, NJ 08723. Entombment of cremains will take place immediately following the mass at St. Anne's Cemetery, Wall, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
