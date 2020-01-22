|
Joan M. Lorme
Joan M. Lorme (nee Schneffensiefen), 87, of Oakhurst, NJ, and Myrtle Beach, SC, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Lincroft, NJ. Joan was born in Jersey City, NJ, on September 1, 1932, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Schneffensiefen.
Joan graduated from Snyder High School in Jersey City, where she was captain of the Twirlers Squad. Joan met her late husband Hal in high school and was married for 62 years. Joan was employed over the years at RCA, Computer Systems Labs and was an assistant at a dermatology office.
Joan and Hal loved to travel, both domestically and internationally and enjoyed many fun-filled vacations. Joan was a member of the Does and was selected Doe of the Year in 2001. Joan also enjoyed playing majong with a group of friends every week. But it was Joan's love of the beach, ocean and sun where she could be found most days. Joan's greatest joy was spending time with good friends and family and her grandchildren were the light of her life.
Joan is predeceased by her husband of 62 years Hal. She is survived by her son Hal J. Lorme and his wife Tracy, their children Ryan, Meghan and Matthew, all of Long Branch; her daughter Jacquie Lorme and her son Raymond of Fargo, ND; a sister-in-law Doris Murray of Lincroft; and nieces Lynn, Cathy, Cheryl, Colleen and nephew Patrick.
Visitation will be Friday, January 24th from 7 to 9 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St, Red Bank, NJ. Burial will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020