Joan M. West
Little Egg Harbor - WEST, JOAN M. 84, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin, N.J. She was born in Trenton, N.J., residing in Ewing, Bordentown, Chesterfield, Hartfield, VA., prior to moving to Tuckerton.
Joan is survived by her son James J. West, wife Noreen and grandson James P. West, of Allentown, N.J. Arrangements are being handled by WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Beach Haven Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020