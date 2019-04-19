|
Joan Madelon Whitlock
Ocean - Joan Madelon Whitlock of Ocean, New Jersey unexpectedly passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019. Joan was born in Bronx, New York on March 22, 1942 to William & Madelon Ficks. She & her family moved to Englewood, New Jersey where she spent her childhood with her close knit, large family and attended St. Cecila's grammar school through high school. She spent many wonderful times visiting both sets of grandparents in the Bronx & Babylon, New York & summering with her siblings & cousins on Candlewood Lake in Connecticut. Upon graduating high school, Joan worked for Esquire & Gentleman's Quarterly Magazine and Turner Jones textile company.
Joan moved to Ocean Township, NJ with her husband Jimmy where they lovingly raised three children. She excelled at tennis & paddle tennis and greatly enjoyed socializing at Deal Golf & Country Club. Joan was a surrogate Mother to many of her children's friends and she loved that her house was homebase for so many.
The light of Joan's beautiful blue eyes were her four grandchildren. They adoringly called her "Mimi" and she spoiled them with tremendous love & affection. Joan also dearly loved her daughters-in-law & her son-in-law.
Joan greatly enjoyed traveling with her best friends from high school and dining out often with her local best friends.
Joan is predeceased by her parents, sister Judith Ficks, husband James Whitlock, son A. James Whitlock, mother-in-law Helen Lord, nephew Greg Zarcone & niece Jill Zarcone. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law Janet & Norman Dahl of Branford, CT, her son & daughter-in-law Brett & Renee Ernish of Ocean, NJ , daughter-in-law Anne Whitlock, grandchildren Sydney (12), Sawyer (10), Emerson (7), and Harrison (2), her Uncle Gene (Evelyn) Nonnon, her Aunt Barbara Jeanne Nonnon, her sister Janet, sister Jill (Jay) Friedman, brother William Ficks, sister June (Chuck) Hoyes, her nephews Jeffrey, Matthew, Ryan & Dylan, her nieces Courtney, Charley, Melissa & Barrie along with her many loving cousins and dear friends.
Joan will be remembered by all as a woman that was movie star beautiful with the kindest heart but whose inner beauty far surpassed her outer beauty. Her gentle & sweet demeanor touched all who knew her and all who were blessed to be loved by her. Rest in peace until we meet again.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit from 4-8 pm Monday at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Road, Oakhurst, Ocean Township. Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am Tuesday at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church in West End, Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 19, 2019