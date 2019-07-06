|
|
Joan Marie Nilan
Freehold - Joan M. Nilan, 87, of Freehold, died Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Newark, she lived in W. Orange, before moving to Freehold 23 years ago.
Mrs. Nilan was a Book Keeper for Ketcham & McDougall, Inc. in Roseland, NJ before retiring in 1988. She was a member of The Villages Entertainment Committee and Centrastate Hospital Auxiliary .
Mrs. Nilan was pre-deceased by her husband John in 1995 and her sister Diane Jeschke. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Bersey and her husband Bill of Brielle and Linda Blakely, also of Brielle; sister, Barbara Durkin of Edison; 4 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2-4:30pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. Funeral services will begin at 4:30 pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 OR
For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 6, 2019