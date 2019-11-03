Services
Joan Maurer Willenbrock

Joan Maurer Willenbrock Obituary
Joan Maurer Willenbrock

South Seaside Park - Joan Maurer Willenbrock, age 91, of South Seaside Park, NJ passed on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Ed and is survived by their children Christine, Judith, Bruce, Nancy and Janet, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Her remains were cremated by Kielty - Moran Funeral Home, Plymouth, PA. A memorial service will be held at a time and place to be announced sometime in the future. Memorial donations may be made to Moose Charities 155 S International Dr. Mooseheart, IL 60539 on her behalf.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
