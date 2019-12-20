Services
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
(732) 747-0332
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John E Day Funeral Home
85 Riverside Ave
Red Bank, NJ 07701
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dorothea R.C. Church
Eatontown, NJ
Interment
Following Services
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Middletown, NJ
Shrewsbury - Joan I Melicia, nee Brownridge, passed away on Friday, December 20th, 2019, after too many years living with Alzheimer's. Joan was a loving wife and mother and will always be remembered by all as the 'giver to many'. You couldn't help but feel loved and valued in her company. She wouldn't let you leave without knowing she would remember you even if you spent just a short time with her. She was a hard-working woman who worked shoulder to shoulder daily with her husband, Dominick Melicia, at the many successful restaurants-delis they owned and operated together. Her life was well lived and in her time away from work, Joan enjoyed time traveling with Dom to Marco Island, Florida, gardening, playing cards, going to the beach and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She also loved being close to her sisters and brothers; her nieces and nephews; and her many lifelong friends. Joan was big on family commitment and she will be dearly missed by all.

Joan's commitment to family began with her marriage to Dominick and lasted 61 years until his death last December 23rd 2018. She was called home to be with Dom again less than a year after his death and everyone knows that they are happily together again and in peace.

Joan was predeceased by her husband Dominick 'Dom' Melicia and her parents James and Mary Isabel Haddock Brownridge. She is survived by her sons Michael, Mark (Tara ) and Garrett; by her daughters Lauren (Frank) Procopio and Lesley (Ed) Mazzilli; by her brothers Tom (Carol) Brownridge, and Jim (Bonnie) Brownridge, by her sisters Barabara (Bob) Colleran, and Norma (Roger) Gardella; and by her sister-in-laws Isabel Morgan and Carol (Mike) Chanowich. And her memory will be cherished by her 14 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Sunday December 22, 2019 from 2-6 PM at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday December 23, 2019 at 10am at St. Dorothea R.C. Church in Eatontown. Interment to follow at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue, #203, Roseland, NJ 07068.

Please visit Joan's memorial website at www.johnedayfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
