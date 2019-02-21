|
Joan Montague
Ocean Grove - Ocean Grove, NJ - Joan Montague, 85, passed away on February 19, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. Born in Philadelphia, Joan moved to Toms River, where she raised her children. In 1990, she moved to Tequesta, FL and later to Stuart, FL before moving back to New Jersey in 2013.
Joan was a kind and loving mother of 4 daughters: Susan Horwath (Bill), Flagler Beach, FL; Maureen, who sadly passed away at age 5 of cystic fibrosis; Meghan Varner (Wayne), Jupiter, Florida; and Kelly Josberger (Stuart), Neptune City, NJ and her "fifth daughter" and niece Patti McKelvey, Wellington, FL. She loved her 10 grandchildren, Justin, Matthew, Lauren, Dylan, Brooke, Hannah, Erin, Hunter, Austin, and Misha, and 8 great grandchildren, Justin Jr, Cayson, Daralyn, Riley, Delaney, Peyton, Bristol and Jaxson. She is also survived by her brother James Barry (Dale), her niece Dawn Barry, and nephews Jeff Schneider (Teri) and Charles Schneider (Katherine).
Joan had a career in banking which started in 1979 at the First National Bank of Toms River. She earned her degree in business at Georgian Court University in 1989. She moved to Florida with her mother in 1990 and while living there began a career in retail. In 2004, she retired and moved to Stuart, Florida, where she focused on visits with her children and grandchildren.
For many years, Joan was involved in volunteer work in Toms River. She was the President of the White Pine Twig, a charity for the Community Memorial Hospital. Additionally, she volunteered for the Garden State Philharmonic, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and was President of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Toms River Yacht Club. She was a loving, kind woman with a great sense of humor.
A mass will be held for Joan on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:15 am at Saint Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 685 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ. A celebration of life to follow at the Toms River Yacht Club. Donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cff.org can be made in honor and memory of Joan and her daughter Maureen. Arrangements are under the direction of "The Family Owned" Carmona Bolen Home for Funerals, 412 Main St., Toms River, NJ. Condolences can be sent to www.carmonabolenfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019