Joan Mulvaney Walsh
Allenhurst - Joan Mulvaney Walsh, MSW, 85, of Allenhurst passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at CareOne at Wall, unexpectedly from complications of the Covid-19 Virus.
Born in Scranton, PA, Joan had resided in Maplewood before moving to Allenhurst 45 years ago. Joan had received her Master's Degree from Rutgers University. She was an active member of the community in Allenhurst, attending St. Mary's Catholic Church, Deal, enjoyed playing Bridge, traveling and the time spent with the ladies in her Book Club.
Earlier in her life she had worked for Eastern Airlines and then went on to private practice as a Psychotherapist and also worked for Catholic Charities for the Diocese of Trenton.
Predeceased by her 1st husband Dr. Robert B. Mulvaney, her son Denis Mulvaney on June 18, 2017, and her parents Frank and Mary Bailey.
Surviving are her 3 sons; Mark Mulvaney of Allenhurst, Patrick Mulvaney of Ocean Twp., and Timothy Mulvaney of Lancaster, PA, her sister Patty Regula of Centennial, CO, her daughter in law Mary Mulvaney of Blairstown, 4 grandchildren Ryan, Dustin and wife Catherine, Sean, and Darren Mulvaney and her great grandson Ethan James.
Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the O'Brien Funeral Home, Wall Township with a Memorial Service to be scheduled in the future.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020