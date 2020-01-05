|
|
Joan Natalie Lyons Weber
Joan Natalie Lyons Weber, our Nana, passed on peacefully in her home, surrounded by her beloved family on January 4, 2020.
She is predeceased by her parents, Loren Lamont Farrar and Johanna Davis, her first husband Joseph Lyons, her brothers Loren Farrar, Eugene Wilson and sister Francis Wilson. She is predeceased also by her second husband and love of her life Arno H Weber, with whom she shared 20 years of happiness.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia J Townsend (nee Lyons) of Shrewsbury and her grand-daughters Olivia and Amelia Townsend, also her son Joseph F Lyons of Naples, Florida, and Loren Lyons, her stepsons Arno Weber(Florence) of Brick, New Jersey, Kurt Weber of Long Branch, New Jersey, and Richard Weber of Rumson, New Jersey.
She was born and raised in Stroudsburg, PA and moved to New Jersey in 1967, where she attended Monmouth University and earned her degree in Secondary Education. She also became a Realtor, and found her calling as she enjoyed a career for almost 25 years in Real Estate. She always loved to see where the next road led, so her work as a Realtor was also a lifelong love. She worked for many years for Brokers 3 in Shrewsbury, retiring to help care for her beloved grandchildren. Nana loved her family, taking trips with her husband, and celebrating special occasions and holiday. She particularly loved Christmas, and her house was always decorated with love and welcome to all. She was a longtime member of the United Methodist Church of Red Bank, and for many years attended services regularly.
She will be missed by her family, and her lifelong friend Phyllis Cobb of Stroudsburg, PA, with whom she shared over 70 years of fun visits, good times, and friendship. She leaves a legacy of love for her family, as she was always ready to love and to lend a hand to everyone she knew, with a very generous spirit and loving gentle heart.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 11-12p.m. at Thompson Memorial Home, 310 Broad St., Red Bank, NJ 07701. A service will follow at the funeral home at 12p.m. Burial will be at Fair View Cemetery of Middletown, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020