Joan Norman
Ocean Grove - Joan Norman, 90 of Ocean Grove passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Manor by the Sea Care Center, Ocean Grove with her loving family by her side. Joan was born and raised in Paterson, NJ and graduated from Benedictine Academy, Elizabeth, NJ. After high school she attended Stephens College in Columbia, MS for one year and then University of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg, VA for another year before taking a hiatus to raise her family. Once she was able to return to college, Joan went to Monmouth College, Long Branch where she graduated from in 1970. While attending Monmouth College Joan worked for MCAP and upon her graduation began her 31 year career working for Monmouth County Board of Social Services retiring in 2001. Joan loved to travel, she enjoyed the fine arts especially painting, enjoyed her family vacations to different lakes, socializing with her many good friends but most of all spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joan was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Margaret Cuddeback and her two brothers Thomas and Jay Cuddeback. She is survived by her two loving sons and a daughter-in-law, Robert Norman of Lake Como and James and Sheri Norman of Ocean Township. Joan is also survived by a beloved sister Mary Fenton of Wall and her cherished grandchildren Kellie Moore, Kaysie (Brian) McKay and Kyle Norman; three great grandchildren Braden and Kylie Moore and Clark McKay.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1- 4 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A memorial service will begin at 3:15 pm here at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to 1 Union Street Suite 301 Robbinsville, NJ 08691 or 1301 Pennsylvania Ave., NW Suite 800 Washington DC 20004. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019