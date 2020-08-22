1/1
Joan O'Brien
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan O'Brien

Keansburg - Joan O'Brien, 87, of Hazlet, NJ, died on August 18, 2020 in Holmdel. She was born in Carlstadt, NJ and lived in Keansburg for most of her life. Joan worked in the Proof Department for Keansburg Middletown National Bank, Core States Bank and Wachovia Bank before her retirement from Wells Fargo. She was a long time member of the Vestry at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Keansburg and of the Ladies Auxiliary of the New Point Comfort Fire Company, Keansburg. Surviving are her two daughters, Kathleen (Gregory) Pfleger, and Pegeen O'Brien; her two sons, Thomas B. (Federica) O'Brien, Jr., and Timothy (Frances) O'Brien; her sister, Patricia Anne (Thomas) Brennan; as well as her 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her grandson, Thomas Brennan O'Brien III, her brother, Robert Clark, and her former husband, Thomas B. O'Brien. A private graveside service will be offered at Shoreland Memorial Gardens, Hazlet. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Joan's name to the Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 247 Carr Ave., Keansburg, NJ 07734 or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Pfleger Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved