Joan O'Brien
Keansburg - Joan O'Brien, 87, of Hazlet, NJ, died on August 18, 2020 in Holmdel. She was born in Carlstadt, NJ and lived in Keansburg for most of her life. Joan worked in the Proof Department for Keansburg Middletown National Bank, Core States Bank and Wachovia Bank before her retirement from Wells Fargo. She was a long time member of the Vestry at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, Keansburg and of the Ladies Auxiliary of the New Point Comfort Fire Company, Keansburg. Surviving are her two daughters, Kathleen (Gregory) Pfleger, and Pegeen O'Brien; her two sons, Thomas B. (Federica) O'Brien, Jr., and Timothy (Frances) O'Brien; her sister, Patricia Anne (Thomas) Brennan; as well as her 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Joan was preceded in death by her grandson, Thomas Brennan O'Brien III, her brother, Robert Clark, and her former husband, Thomas B. O'Brien. A private graveside service will be offered at Shoreland Memorial Gardens, Hazlet. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Joan's name to the Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 247 Carr Ave., Keansburg, NJ 07734 or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.