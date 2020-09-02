Joan O'Brien Rochette
Neptune - Joan O'Brien Rochette, 86, of Neptune, lovingly known as Nana to her adoring grandchildren, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. She was born and raised in Jersey City. The daughter of Irish immigrants, John O'Brien and Bridget Lucid, (Co. Clare and Kerry), she attended Our lady of Victories Grammar School and graduated from St. Aloysius High School. Joan went to work for the New York Telephone Co. for 5 years and then a business answering service in Jersey City for 7 years. Joan and her husband Alfred, along with their 4 sons, moved to Shark River Hills in 1968. She was a stay at home mother until 1987 when she went to work at Fort Monmouth as a test examiner for the US Office of Personnel Management. She retired after 13 years. Joan loved all things Irish: music, dancing and going to the Irish town of East Durham, NY every summer since she was a small child, as well as many summer Sunday afternoons carrying on at the Norwood Inn listening to Joe Finn with her entire clan. Joan was a member of The Women of Irish Heritage Jersey Shore, The Neptune Senior Center and Holy Innocents Church, Neptune. She was predeceased by her husband Alfred in 2011 and son William in 2019. Joan is survived by her 3 sons, Patrick and his wife Lorraine of Howell, Alfred, Jr. and his wife Heidi of Toms River, Sean and his wife Stephanie of Neptune City, daughter-in-law Ana of Toms River, her grandchildren Kevin, Shannon, Kerry, Brian, Patrick, Rylee and Nicholas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Joan's memory to the St. Vincent De Paul Society at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune. A memorial mass at Holy Innocents Church, Neptune will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:30am. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com
.