Joan O. Preston
January 9, 1932-January 17, 2020
Born to Edward and Eliza Orr of Freehold, where she lived, was married to Howard D. Preston for 58 yrs and raised three children. She taught at Manalapan School system, and became the first Woman Deacon at Old Brick Church.
She was predeceased by her husband, and is survived by her 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Services will be at the old Brick Reformed Church of Marlboro NJ at 490 Newman Springs Rd. on March 16, 2020 at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Old Brick Reformed Church of Marlboro.
