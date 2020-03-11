Services
Service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
3:00 PM
e old Brick Reformed Church
Marlboro, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Preston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan O. Preston

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan O. Preston Obituary
Joan O. Preston

January 9, 1932-January 17, 2020

Born to Edward and Eliza Orr of Freehold, where she lived, was married to Howard D. Preston for 58 yrs and raised three children. She taught at Manalapan School system, and became the first Woman Deacon at Old Brick Church.

She was predeceased by her husband, and is survived by her 3 children, 7 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.

Services will be at the old Brick Reformed Church of Marlboro NJ at 490 Newman Springs Rd. on March 16, 2020 at 3:00pm. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Old Brick Reformed Church of Marlboro.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -