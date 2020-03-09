|
Joan P. Hickey
Toms River - Joan P. Hickey, age 86, of the Lake Ridge Community in Toms River, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her home.
Born in Weehawken, she moved to Toms River, N.J. in 1960. Joan had worked as a bookkeeper for several firms during her working career.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Hickey, a son, Robert Hickey II, a daughter, Ellen Corvinus, a sister, Ruth Westerfield, two grandsons; Brian and Michael Corvinus, and three great-grandchildren; Karrisa Corvinus, Colton Corvinus and Caleb Corvinus.
Visitation hours will be from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Avenue, Lakewood, N.J. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the D'Elia Funeral Home. A committal service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 350 Province Line Road, North Hanover Twp., N.J.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020