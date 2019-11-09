|
|
Joan P. Mianowski
Beach Haven Terrace - Joan P. Mianowski (nee Motacki), age 82 of Beach Haven Terrace, Long Beach Island, NJ, passed away on November 8, 2019.
Born in Jersey City, NJ, she lived in Bloomfield prior to Beach Haven Terrace where she resided for the last 21 years. Prior to her retirement, Joan worked as a Secretary for Executive Suites, Cranford, NJ. She was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church, Brant Beach. She was a member of the Garden Club on Long Beach Island, and the Beach Haven Yacht Club.
Joan is survived by her devoted husband, Wallace J. Mianowski Jr., her son, Steven Mianowski & his wife Denise, her daughter, Jeannine Mianowski, her three grandchildren; Steven, Renee, and Julia Mianowski, her sister, Claire Lindgren & her husband Joseph, her brother-in-law, Lawrence Mianowski, her sister-in-law, Carol Schmitt, as well as many loving nieces.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm, and Wednesday, November 13, 9:30am to 10:30am at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ 08050. Her Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, November 13, 11am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 4700 Long Beach Blvd., Brant Beach, NJ. Burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in her memory to Angelic Health, 802 Tilton Road, Northfield, NJ 08225, or Project Home, 1515 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019