Joan P. Reid
Toms River - Joan P. Reid, 95, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully at home on July 29, 2020. She was born in 1925 in NYC, NY, and lived in East Orange, NJ, and Chatham Township, NJ, before moving to Toms River in 1959. Joan was a graduate of East Orange H.S. and Berkeley Secretarial School in NY. She worked on Wall Street as Assistant Secretary to the president of Johnson and Higgins (marine underwriters), and as a legal secretary for 23 years in the law firm of Haines, Schuman & Butz of Toms River.
Joan's parents owned a summer home in Manasquan, NJ. It was there she developed her love of the ocean and swimming. Joan enjoyed vacationing with her husband Clifford. He was an excellent golfer, and they visited many famous golf courses. Being with her two daughters and their families gave her great joy. Joan's happiest moments were spent with family and friends.
Joan was an active member for over 60 years of the Presbyterian Church of Toms River. She was a member of the Suburban Club of Toms River, the Ocean County Legal Secretaries, and The Ming Twigs, which helped raise money for the building of Community Memorial Hospital.
Joan was predeceased by her beloved husband of 47 years, W. Clifford Reid. She is survived by her two devoted daughters: Lynne Mayhew of New Egypt, and Karen Tantum and husband Paul of Cream Ridge. Joan is also survived by her loving granddaughter Jennifer Clark and her husband Calvin, and their two children Julian and Jack.
A private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would appreciate any person considering a donation to make it in Joan's name to the Shriners Children's Hospital
of Philadelphia, PA. Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home of Toms River is in charge of arrangements.