Joan Paserchia
Toms River - Joan Poll Paserchia, 80, Toms River - beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, and colleague passed away peacefully on June 23, 2019, following a brave battle with cancer. The quintessential "Jersey Girl," she possessed an addictive, loving, sense of humor that served her well as she persevered on her life's journey. Born to John and Helen Poll in Newark, NJ, Joan graduated from West Side High School in Newark NJ. She started her professional life in banking and subsequently became an Office Manager at Rosenberg and Associates of Roseland, NJ until she retired to Toms River. Married in May, 1960 to Joseph Paserchia, the love of her life, Joan and Joe happily welcomed daughter Lori and son Michael to their family. She gleefully welcomed her "four-legged son" Marty to her home in 2015. Joan was an avid reader, who relished spending time with her family, especially her brothers, her nieces, her nephews, and their families. She was a member of the Ocean County Shrine Ladies Club. She was a passionate proponent of the rebuilding of the Jersey Shore after Hurricane Sandy. Joan was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother Robert in 1982, and husband Joseph in 2010. She is survived by daughter Lori, son Michael, brother John Poll (Carol) and brother Raymond Poll (Patti), sister-in-law Pat Poll, many devoted nephews and nieces and their children, and by her beloved Marty. A visitation will be Tuesday from 2-6 PM at Carmona-Bolen Home For Funerals, 412 Main St. Toms River, NJ 08753. Condolences can be sent to: www.carmonabolenfh.com. Joan also appreciated the messages of support from her good friends across the country during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Joan's memory to Jersey Shore Animal Center, 185 Brick Blvd. Brick, NJ 08723. , 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19140, Attn: Terry Diamond.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 24, 2019