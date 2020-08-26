1/
Joan Pisz Nikorak
Joan Pisz Nikorak

Joan Pisz Nikorak, age 71, passed away peacefully on 8-13-20 from cancer. Joan grew up and worked in Irvington, NJ, lived in Union and Basking Ridge before moving to the Jersey shore. Joan is survived by her brother James Pisz and sister-in-law Robin Pisz. There were many other family members and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply. For more information contact Lady Family Mortuary at www.ladyfamilymortuary.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lady Family Mortuary & Crematory
555 Fair Oaks Ave
Arroyo Grande, CA 93420
(805) 489-4717
