Services
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
(732) 364-6808
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
7:30 PM
George S. Hassler Funeral Home
980 Bennetts Mills Rd.
Jackson Township, NJ 08527
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Prusak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Prusak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Prusak Obituary
Joan Prusak

Jackson Twp - Joan Prusak, 84, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at home. She was born in Staten Island, NY and resided there prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 55 years ago.

Joan was employed as a bus driver for Freehold Twp. Board of Education for 25 years prior to her retirement in 2009.

She was a member of Harmony Methodist Church.

Joan was predeceased by her parents Howard and Louise Cuny. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard Prusak; her son, Jonathan Prusak of Jackson Twp; her grandchildren, Sheila of Freehold Twp., NJ, and Justin and Kyle of Jackson Twp.; and by her sister, Gail Kinkade of FL.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 2-4 PM and 6-7:30 PM, with her funeral service at 7:30 PM, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. A private cremation will follow. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -