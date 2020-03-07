|
|
Joan Prusak
Jackson Twp - Joan Prusak, 84, of Jackson Twp., NJ, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at home. She was born in Staten Island, NY and resided there prior to settling in Jackson Twp., 55 years ago.
Joan was employed as a bus driver for Freehold Twp. Board of Education for 25 years prior to her retirement in 2009.
She was a member of Harmony Methodist Church.
Joan was predeceased by her parents Howard and Louise Cuny. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard Prusak; her son, Jonathan Prusak of Jackson Twp; her grandchildren, Sheila of Freehold Twp., NJ, and Justin and Kyle of Jackson Twp.; and by her sister, Gail Kinkade of FL.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation from 2-4 PM and 6-7:30 PM, with her funeral service at 7:30 PM, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. A private cremation will follow. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020