Neary Quinn Funeral Home
39 South Street
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 223-0003
Joan Hassler
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Clements RC Church
, Route 79
Matawan, NJ
Joan R. Hassler Obituary
Joan R. Hassler

Aberdeen - Joan Rose (Clark) Hassler, 87, of Aberdeen, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of Rose Ann Talmadge and John Joseph Clark, she was born and raised in Belleville, N.J., and married in 1952 to her husband CMSgt. Bud Hassler. The couple were stationed in Long Island, Ankara, Turkey, and Washington, D.C., before moving to Aberdeen in 1967.

Joan was active in volunteer work with Air Force Family Services and with the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts with her children. She graduated Brookdale Community College (1973) and Kean University (1977), fulfilling her dream to become a teacher, and worked for the Matawan-Aberdeen School District for 20 years before retiring in 1995. She was a founding member of St. Clements Church and belonged to the Altar Rosary Society.

Mrs. Hassler is pre-deceased by her husband, Rheinhardt "Bud" Hassler (2016), and survived by her sons, Mark, and his wife Laura of Freeland, MD, John, and his wife Sue of Aberdeen, and daughter Linda of Middletown; her grandchildren, Mark II, and his wife Melissa, Melanie, Ally and her husband Jonny, Jillian, Lurene and Mike and Laurence; great-grandchildren Aidan, Ashley, Mark III, and Madalyn.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 8, 2019, from 5-8pm at the Neary Quinn Funeral Home, 39 South Street, Manasquan, NJ. A Mass will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Clements RC Church, Route 79, in Matawan. She will be buried along with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to or the Monmouth Council Boy Scouts of America, Hassler tribute fund.

For more information or to post a tribute, please visit www.neary-quinnfuneralhome.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 7, 2019
