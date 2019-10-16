|
Joan R. Luberto
Toms River - Joan R. Luberto, 86, of Toms River, passed away on Wednesday October 16, 2019. Born on Staten Island, NY she lived in Old Bridge, NJ for many years before moving to Toms River in 1995. Joan loved crocheting, computers, gardening, reading, and especially spending time with family and friends. She will be missed dearly.
Joan was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Beneditto "Ben" Luberto. She is survived by her children, Maria and husband Frederick Hodge, Benjamin and his wife Susan Luberto, Teresa LaGreca and her late husband Anthony, Laura and her husband John Farischon; her sister Phyllis Sloan, her brother Robert Territo, her grandchildren, Freddie, Christopher, Lisa-Marie, Steven, Anthony, Nicholas and Ryan, great-grandchildren Ava Rose, Gabriella, Brandon and Liam, her Godson Doug Sloan and many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be held on Friday October 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday October 19, 2019 at 9:30 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church. Entombment will follow at St. Bernard's RC Cemetery in Bridgewater, NJ. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019