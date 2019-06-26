|
Joan Regan Kimm
Wall, formerly of Spring Lake - Joan Regan Kimm, most currently of Wall Township and previously of many years Spring Lake, NJ, very peacefully passed away at home Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Joan R. Kimm was born and raised in Brooklyn, one of five children of James and Molly (Cahill) Regan. All her siblings predeceased her. She was a graduate of St. Angela Hall and Manhattanville College, where she belonged to the Sacred Heart Society. She married Walter E. Kimm, Jr., also from Brooklyn, NY and they raised their 7 children in Short Hills, with summers in Spring Lake, before retiring to Spring Lake in 1982, and to Wall in 2014. While living in Short Hills, she was an active parishioner at St. Rose of Lima Church, and thereafter, at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake. Mrs. Kimm was active in all her children's schools which included St. Rose of Lima, Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child, The Gramon School, Morristown Beard, Millburn High School and Pingry. She was also a member of the Spring Lake Golf Club. She most enjoyed attending daily Mass at St. Catharine's, walking the Spring Lake boardwalk and going to the beach with her children and grandchildren. They all spoke of going to Joan's Beach. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Kimm was predeceased by her beloved husband, Walter E. Kimm Jr., in 1994. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Suzanne Kimm and Donald Lewis, of Chatham, Walter E. Kimm III, of Wall, Michelle Marie Kimm, of Wall, Dennis Michael and Cheryl Kimm, of Waldorf, Md., Peter Regan Kimm, of Glen Mills, Pa., Virginia ("GiGi") and Fredrick Huber, of Edison, and Elise and Kevin Boman, of Rumson. Also surviving are Mrs. Kimm's 9 grandchildren, Stephanie Yost, Stacey Timmins, Meaghan Kimm, Andrew, Carolyn and Meredith Lewis, Abigail Huber, Colin and Erin Boman, and 4 great-grandchildren, Devon, Landon, Maddox, and Brynn.
Visitation will take place at O'Brien Funeral Home, 2028 Hwy. 35, Wall, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Catharine Church, Spring Lake, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10:30 AM, followed by entombment at St. Catharine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Spring Lake First Aid Squad, or Wall First Aid Squad. Condolences may be sent via www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 26, 2019