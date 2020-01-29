Services
Van Hise and Callagan Funeral Home - Point Pleasant Beach
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742
(732) 892-0100
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home
812 Arnold Avenue
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Joan Sarno Obituary
Joan Sarno

Point Pleasant Beach - Joan V. Sarno, 90, of Point Pleasant Beach passed away on January 26, 2020 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Joan was born and raised in Union City, NJ. She moved to Brick in 1957 where she lived until moving to Point Pleasant Beach 30 years ago. Joan worked in Human Resources at Point Pleasant Hospital and enjoyed vacationing. Joan is survived by her husband Louis Sarno; her sons Jeffrey Sarno of Wall and Ron Sarno and his wife Melissa of Brewster, NY; her sister Gloria McCarthy of PA; her nephew Randy McCarthy; her niece Sharon and her husband Bill Ceravalo; two grandchildren Marcus and Andea Sarno; and two great nephews.

A viewing will be held on Friday, January 31 from 11 AM - 1 PM at Van Hise & Callagan Funeral Home, 812 Arnold Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach. Interment will follow at Atlantic View Cemetery, Manasquan.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
