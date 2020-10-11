1/
Joan "Arlene" Schaaf
Joan "Arlene" Schaaf

Port Monmouth - Joan "Arlene" Schaaf, 86, of Port Monmouth, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Jersey City, NJ and spent most of her life in Port Monmouth.

Arlene is predeceased by her parents, husband, 4 siblings, and daughter-in-law, Geralyn. She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Coyle and husband, John Coyle and her son, Robert Schaaf. Arlene had 3 grandchildren: Nicolas and his girlfriend, Michele, Michelle and her husband, Stephen, Johnny and his girlfriend, Atlanta, and a step-granddaughter, Meghan and her husband, Jason. She also has 7 great-grandchildren, Robert, Brianna, Kayla, Bobby, Harper, Liam, and Owen.

Arlene was lived by all who knew her or just met her, she had a special way. She loved to go out with her friends and gardening. She will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Joan's name to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, Middletown.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
