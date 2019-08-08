|
|
Joan Schneider
Highlands - Joan Audrey Schneider, 88, of Highlands, NJ, died on July 31, 2019 at Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank.
She was born in Newark, NJ and grew up in Neptune, NJ. She graduated from Neptune High School in 1949 and later received her Bachelor's Degree from Drew University. She was a kindergarten teacher in the Keyport School System for 39 years and retired in 1996. Joan traveled the world, loved gardening, tennis, music, art and spending time with treasured family and friends.She was active in the Highlands Garden Club, the Highlands Historical Society, and for several years, she was Mrs. Claus at the annual Highlands Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.She was also an associate member of the Atlantic Highlands Navesink United Methodist Church.
She was predeceased by her parents, Albert and Violet Schneider and her sister Carol Sakelaris. She is survived by her brother, Albert F. Schneider, several nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Joan will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Donations in her memory may be made to .
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 8, 2019