Joan Somers
formerly of Middletown - Joan Somers, 75, formerly of Middletown, died on June 24, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center in Rahway, NJ. She was born in Queens, NY to the late Joseph and Lavina Carnese. Joan and her husband Richard moved to Hopping Rd. in Belford in 1970 and lived there for over 30 yrs before moving to Woodbridge, then Shadow Lake Village, and then to Roselle to be closer to their grandchildren. Joan was a Librarian at the Middletown Public Library for over 25 yrs until her retirement and even after retiring could be found there volunteering and helping out in any way she could. She loved the beach and going to the pool. She was a member of the Belford Independent Ladies Auxiliary. Joan enjoyed reading, going to plays, and going on cruises with her family. Her fondest times were spent with her grandchildren, reading to them and spending as much time with them as she could.
Surviving are her husband of 52 years, Richard; her son and daughter-in-law, Edward and Maia Somers; her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Herman Cueto; her grandsons, Jack and Luke Cueto; her sister, Patricia Carnese; her two nephews and their spouses, Kenny and Kelly Fisher and Donald and Glory Fisher; and her grand niece and nephews, Andrew, Erin, and James.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents and her sister and brother-in-law, Rita and George Fisher.
Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1-3 & 6-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, July 1, 2019 at 9:30 am at the funeral home. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered Monday, July 1, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Mary's Chapel, 26 Leonardville Rd., Middletown. Burial will follow at Clover Leaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Joan's name to the . For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 28, 2019