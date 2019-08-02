Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Historic St. Peter's Church
710 Carteret Street
Beaufort, SC
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
St Francis Chapel, Gate of Heaven Cemetery
10 West Stevens Ave
Hawthorne, NY
Joan Strafino Kannar

Joan Strafino Kannar Obituary
Joan Strafino Kannar

Port Royal - Joan Strafino Kannar peacefully passed away in the early morning of July 15, 2019 in Port Royal, South Carolina.

Joan lived 91 multi-faceted years. She was born and raised in New York City where she met the love of her life, Francis X, while working together at Citibank. They moved to Hackensack, NJ to raise a family. Joan was an ardent mother to four: Francis X Jr., James - who passed last year, William and Mary. She was known to twine together sharp wit and deep seeded intelligence to raise her children.

Once retiring, Joan and Frank moved to the Four Seasons community of Lakewood, NJ making her centrally located to her kids, Mary's husband Tom Klein, Jim's wife Patricia and adored grandchildren Will and Maeve. Port Royal, SC became her new home at the young age of 82. There, she grew even closer to Mary living with her and Tom. She forged many meaningful friendships from the Port Royal area. "Little Mommy" - her grandchildren's moniker for her - was a prolific quilter, insatiable reader, passionate Italian cook, avid listener of Opera, Big Bands and Springsteen, and a snazzy dancer. She was quick as a whip, being hip to pop culture and trivia until her last day. Joan was known to family and friends as a devoted member of her community, volunteering free time to charitable endeavors.

A memorial service will be held at Historic St. Peter's Church, 710 Carteret Street, Beaufort, SC on August 7th at 12:30 PM with a reception following. A burial service which will reunite Joan with Frank Sr. will take place at the St Francis Chapel, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10 West Stevens Ave, Hawthorne, NY on August 10th at 11:30 AM.

Please check with Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory for more details. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Friends of Caroline Hospice (https://www.fochospice.org/, 1110 13th Street, Port Royal, SC 29935).
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 2, 2019
