Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Anselm
Tinton Falls, NJ
View Map
Ocean - Joan T. Emerson, 88, of Ocean Township passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Joan, born and raised in Jersey City, was a graduate of St. Dominic's Academy and St. Michael's Nursing School. She was an RN at St Francis Hospital, Jersey City, for many years. Always eager to learn, Joan earned her Bachelor of Science degree from Jersey City State College. After retiring to the shore, Joan pursued her interest in traveling and community activities. She was predeceased by Harold, her loving husband of 52 years and her parents Denis and Anna Delaney. She is survived by her devoted children Walter, Thomas, Mark and daughters-in-law, Diane and Pamela, cherished grandmother to Christopher, Laura, Kerry, James, Brian and Colleen, sisters-in-law Joan Delaney and Rosemary Emerson and by many nieces and nephews. Joan was also the dear sister of the late Margaret Gregory, Thomas Delaney, Dorothy Dougherty and Sr Frances Delaney, SFP and brothers-in-law Ronald Emerson and Robert Gregory. Friends and family are invited to the viewing from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 PM on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Ely Funeral Home, Neptune. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Church of St. Anselm, Tinton Falls with the interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
