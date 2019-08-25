Services
St Andrew's United Methodist
907 4th Ave
Spring Lake, NJ 07762
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Andrew's United Methodist Church
907 Fourth Ave
Spring Lake, NJ
Joan Tobin Baumler


1931 - 2019
Joan Tobin Baumler Obituary
Joan Tobin Baumler

Spring Lake - Joan Louise Tobin Baumler, 88 years young, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, to Mary Florence Magee Tobin and Philip Joseph Tobin on February 26, 1931. An only child, Joan attended Frankford High School and the University of Pennsylvania where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. She later earned a Masters of Education at William Patterson College.

It was at Penn that Joan met the love of her life and future husband, Bob Baumler. They married on June 28, 1952 and made their home in Ridgewood where they lived for over 40 years.

At retirement, Bob and Joan split their time between Spring Lake and Sanibel Island. After Bob's passing Spring Lake became Joan's home full time.

Joan is survived by her loving family; Karen Hall (John) , Bob Baumler (Margaret), her grandchildren Stephanie Coffin (Ben), Brett Hall, Robbie and Matthew Baumler, also 3 great-grandchildren Jack, Grady and Kate Coffin.

Joan loved watching PBS shows including "Nova", "Dr. Blake", Grantchester", to name a few. With that in mind, the family feels that a donation in Joan's name, in lieu of flowers, would be appropriate at: PBS Foundation, 2100 Crystal Drive, 3rd. Floor, Arlington, VA, 22202

Please join the family in honoring Joan's life at a Celebration of Life Service , 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 907 Fourth Ave, Spring Lake.

.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 25, 2019
