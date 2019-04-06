Services
Timothy E. Ryan Home For Funerals
145 Saint Catherine Blvd
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 505-1900
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church
Berkeley Twp., NJ
View Map
Joan Tozzo Obituary
Joan Tozzo

Berkeley Twp. - Joan Tozzo (nee Sikora), 86, of Holiday City Berkeley section of Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital, Sarasota, FL.

Born in Passaic, NJ, she lived in Rochelle Park, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twp., NJ 22 years ago.

Joan was a Saleswoman at Sikora & Sons in Passaic, NJ, for many years.

She was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp., and was a member of the Holiday City Berkeley Fishing and Social Club.

Joan was also a former Caregivers volunteer.

She is survived by her three children, Frances Bays of Sarasota, FL, James Tozzo of Elmwood Park, NJ and Joseph Tozzo of Garfield, NJ, a sister Claire Freemyer of Berkeley Twp., NJ, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday 8:30am - 10:00am at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday 10:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 6, 2019
