Joan Tozzo



Berkeley Twp. - Joan Tozzo (nee Sikora), 86, of Holiday City Berkeley section of Berkeley Twp., NJ, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Doctor's Hospital, Sarasota, FL.



Born in Passaic, NJ, she lived in Rochelle Park, NJ before moving to Berkeley Twp., NJ 22 years ago.



Joan was a Saleswoman at Sikora & Sons in Passaic, NJ, for many years.



She was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp., and was a member of the Holiday City Berkeley Fishing and Social Club.



Joan was also a former Caregivers volunteer.



She is survived by her three children, Frances Bays of Sarasota, FL, James Tozzo of Elmwood Park, NJ and Joseph Tozzo of Garfield, NJ, a sister Claire Freemyer of Berkeley Twp., NJ, six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday 8:30am - 10:00am at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Tuesday 10:30am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church, Berkeley Twp. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook, NJ.



Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 6, 2019