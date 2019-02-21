|
|
Joan V. Adelung
Waretown - Joan Virginia Adelung (nee Wienecke), 84, of Waretown passed away at her home on February 19, 2019. Joan was born in Union and raised in South Plainfield. She and her husband Wayne raised their two sons in Spotswood where she worked as a Secretary for 24 years in the Spotswood Public School System. After her retirement, she moved to Waretown. Joan was a member of the Lacey Garden Club, very active in the Waretown First Aid Auxiliary, where she served as President and was an Ocean Township County Committee member. She loved all of her Basset Hounds she owned over the years and enjoyed her time fishing and boating.
Mrs. Adelung was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Wayne E., Sr. in 2011, her son Brian in 2012 and sister Ginger Eustice in 2018. She is survived by her son, Wayne E. Jr. and his wife Cindy, grandchildren, Dylan and Brooke, brother, John Wienecke, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Cynthia Adelung.
A Viewing will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 pm and Monday from 10:30 am until the time of service at 11:15 am at Riggs Funeral Home, 130 North Rt. 9, Forked River, NJ 08731. Interment will follow at B/G William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Provinceline Rd., Wrightstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to Make A Wish, Gift Processing, 1702 East Highland Ave, Suite 400, Phoenix, AR 85016 or St. Jude Children Research Hospital, P.O. Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 21, 2019