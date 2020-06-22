Joan Whelan
Matawan - Joan Whelan, 91, of Matawan, passed away peacefully in her home on June 18th. Born to Francis and Margaret Mattes on February 9, 1929 in Flushing, New York, Joan was the youngest of three children. She was married to William F. (Bill) Whelan in June 1951 and they were blessed with a large and loving family. Together they raised their family of 7 children with faith, understanding, humor and lots of love, with dedication to community service.
In 1963, Joan moved to Matawan, with her husband Bill and their growing family, where she would reside for 57 years. Joan's generous spirit and her beautiful faith made her a beloved friend and neighbor to so many in her community. Joan's faith and devotion to service through the Catholic Church was central to her life. After graduating high school, Joan volunteered at the New York Foundling to provide care for abandoned infants, an experience she held close to her heart throughout her life. She was very involved in St Clements Church and joined her husband and family in founding the parish with many other friends. She served in Pastoral Care for many years and lovingly visited and brought the Holy Eucharist to hospitals, nursing homes and homes of people in the area until 3 years ago.
Joan was loved by her family and friends and always made time for everyone. She showed her love through the special and unique relationships she had with each of us. She laughed easily, and was a presence of steady love, faith, and strength, and she will be deeply missed.
Joan was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, William F. Whelan, her parents Francis and Margaret Mattes, her sister Marie Headden and brother Frank Mattes, her daughter Patricia Whelan Patella, granddaughter Jaclyn Whelan and great grandson Cole Kuzniasz. She leaves behind her sons and their spouses - William F. and Carole Whelan, James and Janet Whelan, John Whelan and Denis Wagner, and Thomas and Diana Whelan, two daughters and their husbands - Mary Ellen and Kenneth Gallagher, Kathleen and Michael Falcone, a son-in-law Edmund Patella, 21 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Unfortunately, due to COVID restrictions, services will be private. The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday June 24, 2020 at 11am. Those wishing to view the funeral mass can do so on Wednesday June 24, 2020 anytime after 1pm where it will be uploaded and remain. Please visit the following link to view the funeral mass https://www.oldbridgefh.com/obituaries/Joan-Whelan/#!/PhotosVideos. Donations in her name may be made to the Sisters of the Good Shepherd at Collier School 160 Conover Rd., Wickatunk, NJ 07765, or St. Clement Church, 172 Freneau Ave., Matawan, NJ 07747. To share stories or to send online condolences, please visit www.waittfh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.