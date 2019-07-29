|
JoAnn Palaia Trufolo
Jackson - JoAnn Palaia Trufolo, age 68 of Jackson, died peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Born in Long Branch, she had lived in Ocean Township before moving to Jackson 10 years ago. JoAnn was the administration assistant to her husband Dr. Santo Trufolo and Dr. Alex Shor, PA and previously she taught English for 11 years at Shore Regional High School in West Long Branch. She directed and produced many of the productions for the Shore Players at Shore Regional; a member of the Actors Equity Association and a parishioner of St. Michael's R.C. Church in West End, Long Branch.
JoAnn was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Joan Kelly Palaia. Surviving are her husband of 24 years, Dr. Santo Trufolo; her sister and brother-in-law, Doreen and Anthony D'Elia and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31 from 4-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Thursday 11 am here at the funeral home followed by a 12 noon Mass at St. Michael's Church. Entombment will be at Woodbine Mausoleum in Oceanport. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101. Letters of condolences may be sent through the web at damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 29, 2019