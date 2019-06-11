|
Joann Teeple
Neptune City - Joann Teeple, 74, of Neptune City , passed away June 7, 2019 at home. Joann was a manager of PNC Bank in Avon for many years before retiring. She loved helping others. It brought her joy to cook and bake for everyone. Surviving are her loving husband Robert Teeple of Neptune City; son Robert Teeple Jr. and wife Joanie of Toms River; daughters Denise Godfrey and husband Mike of VA, Sherrie LaBarre of FL., and Mary Bohrer and husband Mike of NJ.; 12 grandchildren Allison, Tami, Katie, Emily, Abby, Savannah, Griffin, Matthew, Chelsea, Jacob, Zane, and Danielle; 7 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held June 12,2019 from 12pm-4pm with a 3pm service at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. Interment is private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 11, 2019