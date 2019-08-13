|
Joann Wright
Egg Harbor Twp - Joann Wright, 72, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away Friday August 9, 2019 at Mainland Hospital in Galloway Twp., NJ. Born in New Brunswick, Joann had lived in Smithville and Jackson before moving to Egg Harbor Twp. six years ago. Joann graduated Nursing school in 1968 and went on to become a Registered Nurse with the Visiting Nurses Association, Marlboro and had previously worked as a nanny of Alexandra Kay.
Predeceased by her husband George in 1996, her son Glenn Wright in 2003, her granddaughter Sarah in 1996 and her brother Dennis Wolf in 2018, Joann is survived by her loving children, Gregory Wright and his spouse Michael Ireland of Egg Harbor Twp., Jennifer Cooney and her husband Gerry of Barnegat, NJ and Jacqueline Wright of Lacey Twp. Joann is also survived by her two granddaughters, Katlyn and Sierra. Visitation will be held on Wednesday August 14, 2019 from 9 am until services at 11 am at Anderson and Campbell Funeral Home, 703 Main Street, Toms River, NJ. Interment will follow at Princeton Memorial Park, Robbinsville, NJ. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.andersoncampbelltomsriver.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 13, 2019