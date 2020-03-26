|
|
Joanne Baldachino
Jackson - Joanne Baldachino, 79, was a current resident Jackson Township who raised her family in Millstone Township for over 30 years, until she retired and moved to Jackson Township. Joanne passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Hospital, Neptune Township.
Joanne Baldachino was born in Kalamazoo Michigan to Anthony and Athelina Bucci on August 10, 1940. She went to high school at Ridgewood High School and graduated in 1958
She went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. Joanne worked as a school teacher at Millstone Township school district then as a high school math teacher at Lakewood High school for over 25 years.
Joanne was a devoted Catholic with many talents and hobbies. She was an artist, pianist and enjoyed playing the harp and organ for special celebrations and ceremonies.
Joanne is survived by her three children, Gerry Jr., Gary, and Jennifer, Millstone Township; brothers, Gerald Bucci and Michael Bucci; and her grandchildren Anthony and Evan Baldachino, Daniel McGillan, Samantha and David Baldachino
Burial will be at St Joseph's Cemetery, Millstone Township. Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020