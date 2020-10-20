Joanne C. Archer
Dear Lodge - Joanne C. Archer of Dear Lodge, TN, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at her home. She was 68 years old.
Joanne worked as an Independent Fossil Fuel Technician Writer for various energy companies, prior to her retirement. In her later years, Joanne pursued her passion and started a horse farm in Tennessee. She was able to board horses and work with her beloved American Saddlebreds. Joanne loved animals and was especially fond of Maine Coon cats.
Joanne was a veteran of the Army and the Navy, an accomplishment that her family was very proud of.
Joanne was predeceased by her parents; Carl Archer and Virginia Smith, sister, Patricia L. Poland, brother, Carl F. Archer Jr., niece, Lisa Marra Villano and nephew, Karl R. Rex.
Surviving are her daughter, Holly Fay, her grandson, Kane Renda, sister -in-law, Jacqueline Archer, nephew, Carl J. Archer, nieces; Elizabeth V. Archer DMD and Annamarie Rex.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 10am-11am with a 11am Funeral Service at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune. Interment will follow at Monmouth Memorial Park, Tinton Falls.
In lieu of flowers, tax deductible donations in memory of Joanne can be made to: The American Saddlebred Legacy Foundation, made payable and mailed to ASLF, PO Box 12, Eminence, KY 40019 or www.saddlebredlegacy.com
or to: Only Maine Coons Rescue, PO Box 161, Absecon, NJ 08201 or www.omcrescue.org
Please be respectful of others attending the services by wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing.