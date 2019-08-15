|
|
Joanne Cappadona
Atlantic Highlands - Joanne Elizabeth Cappadona, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend of Keansburg, NJ, passed away on Monday, August 12th, 2019.
Joanne was a kind, thoughtful, generous and selfless person that dedicated her life to helping others. She was truly one of a kind that would light up a room with her sparkling energy and bright smile. Family was very important to her and her kids and grandkids were her greatest pride. She volunteered for many years at Holiday Express whose mission is to deliver music, food, gifts, financial support and friendship to those with the greatest need for the gift of human kindness during the Holiday Season and throughout the year. Her love for travel allowed her to succeed in a travel agency career giving her the opportunity to lead groups all over the world. She was one of the owners at Bayside Manor Assisted Living Facility in Keansburg, NJ with her beloved brothers and sister and served as the Marketing and Activities Director. She was passionate about providing the best care and happiness to all the residents. Joanne loved to dance and anyone who spent time with her saw her exuberance on the dance floor. She brought a smile and joy to everyone who was lucky enough to know her. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
Joanne is survived by her three children and their spouses, Stephen and Jessica Brangenberg, Robert and Gissel Brangenberg, Toni Ann Brangenberg and Justin Bersterman. She is also survived by her wonderful grandkids Logan and Jaxson and her two brothers and sister, Joseph, Anthony and Elena. She is the daughter of the late Tony and Rose Cappadona.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 16th 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. In between we are inviting friends and family to join us at Elena Cappadona's residence. Mass will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10 am at St. Agnes Church, 103 Center Avenue, Atlantic Highlands. Entombment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown. Repast to follow.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to in memory of Joanne Cappadona at http://stjude.org/donate.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Aug. 15, 2019