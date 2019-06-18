|
|
Joanne Connolly
Middletown - Joanne Connolly, 81, of Lincroft, NJ, died on June 16, 2019 in Tinton Falls, NJ. She was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Louis and Marie Baumann. Joanne was a teacher in Philadelphia for years before moving to the area and becoming a teacher at St. Leo the Great School. She loved animals. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City and reading. She was very adventurous, taking helicopter trips over Alaska and also the Grand Canyon. She liked to see the ocean when a storm was brewing. Joanne was especially fond of playing Bridge with her dear friends, Ann and Jack Mocasin. But above all else, she loved to spend time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her loving family, John and Caroline, David and Margot, Vicki and her six grandchildren, Nick, Dillon, Jake, Joe, Maggie, and Louie; and her many nieces and nephews.
Joanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband John in 1996, and all of her brothers and sisters.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 4-6 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A service will be offered at 5:30 pm during the visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing to a bench in her honor that will be placed near the ocean. All contributions can be sent to Furey and Co. at 391 Spotswood Englishtown Road, Monroe, NJ 08831.
For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 18, 2019