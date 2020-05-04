JoAnne E. Ruscio
Delaware Twp. - JoAnne E. Ruscio, age 68 Years, of Delaware Township, NJ, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her home.

Born in Long Branch, NJ, November 26, 1951, daughter of Joseph Ruscio and Edna Pomphrey, she had formerly resided in Lambertville, NJ, and Hopewell, NJ. She was originally from Rumson, NJ.

JoAnne was owner and operator of Greener New Jersey Productions. A nature lover, she was an avid reader and hiker and cared very much about nature conservation.

Surviving in addition to her mother Edna Pomphrey Ruscio, are her son, Seth Osborn of Austin, TX, and her sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Albert Repoli, Tinton Falls, NJ.

Funeral Services will be private under the direction of the Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington, NJ. Memorial contributions in JoAnne's name may be made to New Jersey Sierra Club, PO Box 269, Garwood NJ 07027-0269. For further information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.holcombefisher.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
