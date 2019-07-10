|
|
Joanne Ellis Waring
Azle, TX - Joanne Ellis Waring, of Azle, Texas passed away on July 2nd after a brief illness. Joanne, or Jan, as she preferred to be called, was born on January 26, 1941, in Philadelphia PA, to Grace and Dr. William Ellis of Bryn Mawr, PA.
Jan is survived by her children, Kathleen Heming, Lance Waring, Sabrina Jenkins, Miriam Schneider and Josh Waring; her grandchildren, Ian and Mikaela Heming, Ema Waring, Cormac and Weston Jenkins, Madi Schneider, Zach and Roxy Waring; a great-grandchild, Cooper Waring; and her sisters: Patricia Stephanie Donnelly, Susan Coulter and Rev. Barbara Peterson as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jan was a trained operatic singer and talented artist. As a teenager, she had a love of horses and, later in life, in musicals, the beach, all animals and her garden. She retired, in 2008, as the Fire Command Center Manager from Tropicana Casino and Resort in Atlantic City. Jan's grandparents lived in Island Heights, NJ and she spent many summers there as a child and later settled in Island Heights to live and raise her children. Her most favorite spot in the world was her little beach on the bay in Island Heights. Her family will gather there for a private memorial service.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 10, 2019