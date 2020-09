Or Copy this URL to Share

Port Monmouth - Joanne Farmer (Mistretta) passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on September 14th, 2020. Joanne was raised in Bayonne NJ and has been living in Port Monmouth since 2006. She was a die hard football fan and her favorite team was the Jets. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. She had requested not to have a service.









