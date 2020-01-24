Services
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
(732) 920-1811
Joanne Ganjoin
Viewing
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Weatherhead Young Funeral Home - Brick
885 Mantoloking Road
Brick, NJ 08723
Joanne Ganjoin


1958 - 2020
Joanne Ganjoin Obituary
Joanne Ganjoin

Brick - Joanne Ganjoin, age 61 of Brick passed away on January 24, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Plainfield, raised in Scotch Plains, and lived in Dunellen before moving to Brick in 1990. Joanne was very involved with the NHRA drag racing with her husband and enjoyed bowling and pickleball. She was very involved in her children's lives, with sports and PTA. Surviving are her husband of 40 years Martin "Marty" Ganjoin, Jr., son Christopher Ganjoin and his fiancé Lynn Marlborough, daughter Tracy Ganjoin, brother Herbert Gage, sisters, Virginia Battilla, Judith Stavitz and several nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 5pm to 9pm at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Rd., Brick. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 10am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Rahway Cemetery, Rahway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Lustgarten Foundation at www.lustgarten.org/donate
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
